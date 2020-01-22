MNT Reform is a laptop that aims to utilize all opensource materials, everything from firmware, hardware, and software. This device is expected to hit Crowdsupply in February and aims to offer a very modular design, having easily replaceable parts which are a combination of both standard components and 3D printed parts.

Modern Hardware, but all Open source!

The MNT Reform laptop is expected to come with 4 GB of DDR3 memory, an NVMe slot for SSD, a port for Gigabit Ethernet. This offers decent expandability, all featured in a fully anodized CNC-milled aluminum case.

This laptop utilizes the NXP i.MX8M 4 x 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, which can provide video quality with 4K UltraHD resolution and HDR (up to HDR10). This processor can offer the highest levels of pro audio fidelity with more than 20 audio channels, DSD512 audio capability. This processor is built around being optimized for fanless operation, low thermal system costs, and long battery life. This processor is also supported by NXP's ten and 15-year longevity program.

The battery on this laptop is significantly different from standard laptops, and the battery consists of eight 18650 LiFePO4 battery cells. These cells are easily replaceable, being attached to the underside of this laptop.

Features & Specifications

Free & Open Source all firmware, hardware, and software binary-blob-free Linux desktop with open Etnaviv GPU drivers

Modular easy to customize and repair with standard and 3D-printed parts swap out motherboard, mechanical keyboard, and optical trackball or trackpad

Private & Secure no microphone no camera no management engine

Durable custom anodized CNC-milled aluminum case

Long Battery Life 8 x 18650 LiFePO4 battery cells

Modern Hardware NXP i.MX8M: 4 x 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 + Cortex-M4F, GC7000 GPU 4 GB DDR3 memory mPCIe NVMe for SSD Gigabit Ethernet USB 3.0



Security and No management engine

This laptop doesn't have a microphone or camera, and the MNT Reform also doesn't have any management engine installed. This makes this laptop perfect for anyone who needs a lot of security.

History of MNT

The MNT Reform was initially envisioned as a DIY kit for which development started in 2017, and then MNT was able to send 11 beta units in December 2018. This was done to get feedback from earlier adopters. MNT was moved to a dedicated studio in Berlin, during this time MNT redesigned the MNT Reform from the ground up. As of November 2019, the design is mostly complete, and MNT is preparing the final details for the crowdfunding campaign.

Many models are expected to be available

CNX Software reported that MNT is planning to offer different variations of this laptop, some bing a mix of DIY kits and some being fully assembled laptops to the Crowd Supply Backers. No information regarding pricing for the different models was given, as well as release timing was not provided.