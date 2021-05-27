MLB the Show 21 Debuts at #1, Returnal Failed to Crack the Top 5 in April Says NPD

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for April 2021, and while business was down slightly year-on-year, it was still a good month. Players spent $4.6 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in April, down 2 percent compared to the same time period last year. Of course, it’s important to note that last April was the biggest ever, as the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns drove people to gaming and huge releases like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped. So yeah, the industry almost doing as well as last year isn’t a bad thing. On the hardware front, Nintendo Switch was once again the top-selling system.

As for software, it was an up-and-down month for Sony – the newly-multiplatform MLB The Show 21 came in at #1, but the PS5-exclusive Returnal only squeaked in at #8 (granted, it was only on sale for 2 days in April). Other fresh additions to the list include New Pokemon Snap at #3 and NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… at #5. Meanwhile, Outriders stayed surprisingly strong at #4 and the inventive It Takes Two scrambled into the top 10 after missing the charts in March.

Here are April’s top 20 games according to NPD:

MLB The Show 21 Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War New Pokemon Snap Outriders NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… Mortal Kombat 11 Monster Hunter Rise Returnal It Takes Two Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Spider-Man: Miles Morales Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Assassin's Creed Valhalla Pokemon Sword & Shield The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2021 thus far:

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury MLB the Show 21 Monster Hunter Rise Spider-Man: Miles Morales Outriders Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

An interesting month – I wonder what kind of legs both MLB the Show 21 and Returnal will end up having for Sony. What games did you pick up in April?