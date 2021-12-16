Minisforum’s TH50 Mini PC With Intel’s Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H Officially Available, Pricing Starts at $529 US

Earlier this month, we reported that Minisforum was working on an entry-level Tiger Lake powered TH50 Mini PC and it has officially launched today.

Intel Core i5-11320H 10nm Tiger Lake-H CPU Powered Minisforum's Deskmini TH50 Mini PC Makes Official Debut at $529 US

Press Release - MinisForum is a small mini PC manufacturer, known for their Ryzen series of mini PCs. Earlier this month they released information about their upcoming Ryzen 5000X series mini PC which will come with a dedicated graphics card. Finally today they have unveiled this Intel chip mini PC: TH50.

Minisforum Unveils Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H Powered DeskMini TH50 Mini PC, Up To 4.5 GHz & Iris Xe GPU

Price:

16GB RAM without SSD $529

16GB RAM+ 256GB SSD $569

16GB RAM+ 512GB SSD $599

MinisForum's previous Intel chip mini PC was the TL50, which came with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and was launched in May this year. The new model, called the TH50, is more powerful than the TL50, comes with Windows 10 Pro, and is compatible with Windows 11. The EliteMini TH50 is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor "Intel Core i5-11320H" and is compliant with Intel Iris Xe Graphics with built-in graphics for high performance to handle every day slightly higher load task use; the Intel Core i5-11320H processor with built-in Intel Torch Xe graphics allows you to toy with light games with lots of high-quality images, and by lowering the image quality setting, even slightly heavier games can be played comfortably. It performs well in content editing software such as Photoshop and Premiere as well as popular games such as APEX and GTA5.

It is 4 cores/8 threads and depending on TDP settings, the base clock can vary from 2.5 to 3.2 GHz and can be boosted to 4.5 GHz (while the i5-1135G7 can run from 0.9/2.4 GHz to 4.2 GHz). It includes an improved Xe graphics card with an 80CU clocked at up to 1.35 GHz. it has 16Gb of LPDDR4. it has an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 solid-state drive.

Minisforum Black Friday Sales Week is in full effect with a wide variety of discounts and coupons!

The Minisforum TH50 also features Thunderbolt 4, the latest version of the high-speed I/O interface standard, which offers the full range of features available on USB-C. From the existing standard "Thunderbolt 3", the PCI Express standard increases the data transfer speed from 16 Gbps (2 GB/sec) to 32 Gbps (4 GB/sec). Combined with the HDMI and Display ports, the Th50 supports a 4K video display x 2 screens / 8K video display x 1 screen, allowing for 3 screens to be used simultaneously.

The Minisforum EliteMini TH50 also has excellent cooling capabilities. It is approximately 34 degrees at idle and 70 degrees at full load. EliteMini TH50 has a built-in cooling fan with a mesh structure on the top panel and sides, making the fan's air easier to reach, improving the PC's heat dissipation, achieving high processing speeds, and maintaining responsiveness. I am. Please refer to the following data for detailed temperature and power consumption records.

By using a silent fan, the Minisforum TH50 operates at a much lower noise level of 45.2dB during normal operation and 48.5dB at full load.