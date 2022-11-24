MINISFORUM Unveils Neptune NAD9 Mini PC Powered By Intel 12th Gen CPUs & Iris Xe GPU, Starting at $569 US

MINISFORUM has just unveiled its brand new Mini PC, the Neptune NAD9, which features Intel's 12th Gen CPUs & Iris Xe GPUs.

MINISFORUM Neptune NAD9 Mini PC Announced: Intel 12th Gen CPUs, Iris Xe GPUs & $569 US Starting Price

MINISFORUM plans to expand its Intel Mini PC lineup with brand new Neptune series options such as the NAD9 which is being unveiled today and also the NAG6 which we talked about yesterday.

Press Release: Minisforum has launched the pre-sale campaign for its first Intel 12-gen CPU product, NAD9, listed in its Neptune series. Neptune series is their new product line. According to Minisforum, there will be 5 different product lines for different purposes. The Neptune series is for products with strong productive performance. Equipped with one high-performance fan in the small body, this mini PC can run smoothly and quietly.

The CPU in the MINISFORUM NAD9 Mini PC is the Intel Core i9-12900H. It is a high-end mobile CPU based on the Alder Lake architecture. It offers 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores. The clock rate ranges from 2.5 to 5.0 GHz on the performance cores and 1.8 to 3.8 GHz on the efficient cores. All cores can use up to 24MB L3 cache. The base power is 45W. The integrated graphics in the i9-12900H is the Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is based on the Xe architecture and offers 96 EUs (Execution Units) operating up to 1.45 GHz.

The MINISFORUM NAD9 Mini PC supports up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory and different types of storage expansion: 1xM.2 2280 NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD slot (up to 2TB) and 2x2.5 inches SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s). M.2 2230 WIFI card is installed.

The MINISFORUM NAD9 Mini PC case is only 180x67x208cm without the base, and the fan is able to keep the PC at its full speed without thermal throttling. With 2 HDMI and 2 USB-C ports, the NAD9 can be connected to 4 monitors simultaneously with a maximum resolution of 4K@60Hz. If customers buy it with storage, it will come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

Interfaces:

RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1

USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Data Only, In Front)

USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(DP Only)

USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Alt DP and Data)

USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A ×1(In Front)

USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ×2(In Back)

USB2.0 Type-A ×2

HDMI ×2

MIC IN Jack ×1

Headphone Jack ×1

Clear CMOS ×1

The MINISFORUM NAD9 Mini PC is currently listed for $569 US (a special $110 US discount for its pre-sale launch). The Intel 12th Gen CPU powered PC will be available around February 2023.