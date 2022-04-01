Minecraft Xbox Isn’t Getting Ray Tracing Any Time Soon, Says Microsoft

Earlier this week, when a Minecraft Preview build update added early ray tracing support to Minecraft Xbox Series S|X, fans speculated the highly anticipated graphics update would be coming soon. That's not actually the case, though, as clarified by Microsoft on the official Minecraft Twitter account.

The previous Minecraft Preview build available to Xbox Insiders inadvertently included prototype code for raytracing support on Xbox consoles. This early prototype code has been removed from Preview and doesn't signal near future plans to bring raytracing support to consoles.

Needless to say, this was confusing news for Minecraft Xbox fans who were hoping that Microsoft and Mojang would finally deliver on the promise of the Minecraft Xbox Series X ray tracing demo, first showcased by Digital Foundry back in March 2020.

Minecraft Xbox Series X|S Update With Ray Tracing Possibly Inbound Going by The Game’s Latest Preview Build

At the time, Digital Foundry had visited Microsoft HQ ahead of the Xbox Series S|X launch. Senior Staff Writer and Producer maintained today that he saw the demo running on a live Xbox Series X unit, which makes it all the more puzzling to understand why Microsoft and Mojang are still this coy about Minecraft Xbox getting ray tracing support over two years later.

Yes we saw it running on an actual Series X unit..but also, this is in reference to the feature unintentionally showing up this week. You could enable it on Series X (and S...but it was slow). — John Linneman (@dark1x) April 1, 2022

Windows 10 PC gamers have had the opportunity to play Minecraft RTX for almost two years now, though. Developed in conjunction with NVIDIA, it supports ray traced GI, reflections, and shadows.