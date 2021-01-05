Microsoft Asks Xbox Series X/S Owners if They’re Interested in PS5 DualSense Features

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have their own advantages, with Sony’s new DualSense controller being a big check in the “pro” column. The DualSense features cutting edge haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and is arguably the first gamepad in quite some time to really enhance gameplay in a new way. Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S controller is also solid, but it doesn’t bring quite as much to the table.

Well, it seems like Microsoft may be eying some of those new DualSense features jealously. Microsoft recently sent out a survey to new Xbox Series X and S owners, asking them to rate their experience and state what they might want in the future. Interestingly, one question specifically asks whether the user is “aware of features on PlayStation controllers” and which of those features they’d like to see included in future Xbox controllers.

While the basic Xbox Series X/S controller is likely set for now, Microsoft is almost certainly working on a third iteration of their Xbox Elite controller – could we see features like haptics and adaptive triggers added to that gamepad? It wouldn’t surprise me! As a reminder, here are some of the unique features the DualSense controller brings to the table…

Haptic feedback - Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

- Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons. Adaptive triggers - Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

- Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions. Built-in microphone and headset jack - Chat with friends online3 using the built-in microphone – or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button.

What do you Xbox fans think about this? Do you want Microsoft to take some notes from the DualSense or is the Xbox Series X/S controller just fine as is?