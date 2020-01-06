Microsoft Registers Next-Gen Xbox Series X “Power Your Dreams” Slogan Trademark

Microsoft has registered a trademark for its next-gen Xbox Series X slogan, “Power Your Dreams”.

The slogan was already used upon the reveal of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox console last month, and the Redmond-based tech company has now applied for a trademark. “Power your Dreams with Xbox Series X”, Microsoft’s message from last month reads.

The “Power Your Dreams slogan trademark was registered on December 31 and is currently being initialized. From the looks of it, this slogan will be the official catchphrase for Microsoft’s upcoming next-generation console. For the Xbox One, Microsoft regularly used the “Jump Ahead” phrase. The enhanced Xbox One console, the Xbox One X, is often presented as “The World’s Most Powerful Console”.

Microsoft officially unveiled the Xbox Series X, previously codenamed Project Scarlett, during last month’s Game Awards 2019 event. Alongside the console’s name and design, Microsoft showed off an impressive-looking trailer for Ninja Theory's Hellblade 2.

The official hardware specifications of the Xbox Series X, or simply Xbox, have yet to be revealed. Recent rumors claims that Microsoft’s new console is targeting a 12 teraflop GPU with AMD’s custom ‘Arden’ chip. This chip is confirmed to have a memory bandwidth of 560GB/s.

The Xbox Series X is slated for a holiday 2020 release. Microsoft has yet to announce the console’s price but industry analysts are predicting a $499.99 price tag.

"Both consoles will be a lot more similar to each other in terms of specs, pricing and features when compared to the last generation", Katan Games analyst Serkan Toto told Gamesindustry.biz. "Microsoft will likely avoid shenanigans like higher price (I expect $499 price tags for both), weaker specs, restrictions to used disc sales etc. I also expect no handheld versions, a PSVR 2, and only a single device (instead of a PS5 standard and Pro, for example) for both companies at launch."