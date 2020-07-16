Microsoft’s Big July Xbox Event Strictly Focused on Games, Will Stream at 1080p/60fps

Microsoft’s big July Xbox Games Showcase is only a week away, and, unsurprisingly, speculation is running wild. We know we’re going to be getting a look at some major first-party software, but could some other announcements be in the works? An Xbox Series X price tag and release date perhaps? Or the reveal of new hardware? Don’t count on it. Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg has shut down the speculation, tweeting in no uncertain terms that the July even will strictly focus on games…

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 16, 2020

An Xbox Wire post has revealed a few more details about the July show, specifically that it will be streaming at 1080p and 60fps. That’s likely a bit of a jab at Sony, as they’re big PS5 reveal event streamed at only 1080p and 30fps. Once the Xbox Games Showcase livestream is done, you’ll be able to watch the video at 4K/60fps. Here’s a few more details.

On Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT, we’ll be giving you a closer look at the future of gaming with the Xbox Games Showcase, including world premieres and updated looks at some of the games we’ve already revealed. And yes, that includes your first-ever look at campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite. Xbox Game Studios is pushing the industry forward with a huge variety of games, all of which support services and features that put the player first, including Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery. What’s more, our celebration of all things Xbox games will start with a Summer Game Fest pre-show beginning at 8 a.m. PT. Tune in for reveals, predictions, insights from YouTube creators, and more on some already-announced titles coming to Xbox. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show will air on YouTube Gaming. Watch on YouTube for a 1080p/60fps livestream and 4K/60fps VoD immediately after.

So, what games might we see at the July event? According to recent rumors, Microsoft’s new studio The Initiative probably won’t be showing anything, but Halo Infinite, Rare’s Everwild, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Psychonauts 2, a new Fable from Playground Games, and the next projects from Obsidian and InXile Entertainment will likely be shown.

What games are you hoping Microsoft during their Xbox Games Showcase?