Microsoft Will Attend E3 2020, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms; Says 2020 is a Milestone for Creativity and Technical Progress

Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Gaming, Phil Spencer, has taken to Twitter to confirm that Xbox will be attending E3 2020.

After Sony announced that it will be skipping the annual event once more, Microsoft did the opposite. On Twitter, Phil Spencer confirmed the presence of Xbox at this year’s E3 event and shared that the Xbox team is hard at work to prepare for the event. According to the Xbox boss, this year will be a milestone for technical progress and creativity. He added that the fans are an amazing part of each E3.

PlayStation Skipping E3 For Second Straight Year, Focusing on Hundreds of Other Fan Events

“Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us”, Spencer wrote. “Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox.”

“The fans are an amazing part of E3 every year for me and the team. Respecting and talking with the fans is such special part of the show each year.”

With Sony announcing its absence from the event for the second year in a row, Microsoft picked an excellent time to confirm its presence.

E3 2020 runs from June 9 to June 11 and is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.