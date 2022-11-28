Microsoft Said to Be Offering Sony a 10-Year Call of Duty Licensing Deal in Order to Shorten Regulatory Process, Sources Claim

Microsoft is said to be offering Sony a 10-year Call of Duty in order to shorten the regulatory process of its Activision-Blizzard megadeal.

At least, that is what Reuters now reports in an exclusive article on the matter. The intended Microsoft-Activision-Blizzard merger is being eyed closely by regulators, and various insiders recently claimed that the deal could actually fall apart. As covered last week, Activision-Blizzard executive Lulu Cheng Meservey wrote that both parties have the intention to work with regulators in order to complete the deal, before stating that, if needed, Activision won’t hesitate to fight to defend the $68 billion megadeal.

"We're committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the globe to allow the transaction to proceed, but won't hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if that's needed”, the Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Chief Communication Officer wrote on Twitter.

Facing pressure from various regulators, Reuters now reports that sources familiar with the matter have said that Microsoft is willing to offer concessions to the EU regulators in order to shorten the regulatory process and complete the transaction.

Microsoft’s main remedy is said to involve offering Sony a 10-year Call of Duty licensing deal.

“The deadline for the European Commission, which is investigating the deal, to set out a formal list of competition concerns known as a statement of objection is in January.”, the article reads. “Offering remedies before such a document is issued could shorten the regulatory process.”

“Microsoft's remedy would consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to Playstation owner Sony, another person with direct knowledge said.”

Xbox head Phil Spencer recently already said that he’s willing to make a longer-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with.

“It’s not about at some point I pull the rug underneath PlayStation 7’s legs and it’s ‘Ahaha you just didn’t write the contract long enough.'”, Spencer said. “[But] there’s no contract that could be written that says 'forever.' [...] This idea that we would write a contract that says the word forever in it, I think is a little bit silly, but to make a longer-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with, regulators would be comfortable with, I have no issue with that at all."

We’re pretty sure that we’ll be hearing more of these so-called concessions from Microsoft. For now, take the information above with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed just yet.

Want do you think about these rumored remedies? Hit the comments down below.