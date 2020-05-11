Microsoft has released new firmware updates for its Surface Pro 4, focusing on security and system stability. This latest update doesn't bring any new features, focusing only on system improvements, connection stability, and security fixes. May 2020 firmware update is available for Surface Pro 4 devices running Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, or later.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version & Update Surface – Extension - 1914.13.0.1063 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1914.13.0.1063 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component - 1.56.87.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices 1.56.87.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability and enables the support of new products. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller 15.68.17018.116 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface - Firmware - 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME - Firmware 11.8.70.3626 addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 109.3192.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 109.3192.768.0 addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The above updates are released as a “Gradual Roll-out," which means they won't arrive for all the devices at the same time, but will eventually be offered automatically to all devices over the coming weeks. You can force download these latest Microsoft Surface Pro 4 firmware updates via Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for Updates. Do be aware that unlike optional software updates, you cannot uninstall firmware updates.

More details over at Microsoft.