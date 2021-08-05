Microsoft Store v22107.1401.9.0 Is Rolling Out with New Gaming PDP and Auto-Scrolling

Microsoft has today released a fresh new build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels of the Windows Insider Program. Along with this new build, the company is also rolling out a fresh version of its new and improved Microsoft Store.

Today's Windows Store update is only available for Dev Channel Insiders at the moment. The Windows development team said that the new version would be rolled out to Beta Channel Insiders if no blocking issues are discovered in the fast-paced Dev Channel.

Windows 11 Build 22000.120 Drops for Both Dev & Beta Channels with a Massive List of Fixes

Microsoft Store v22107.1401.9.0 improvements

Auto-scrolling on Spotlight: When browsing, we’ll automatically scroll through content so you can discover your next favorite app, movie, or game. New gaming PDP (product detail page) design: We updated the way our game pages appear so you can see more info and images from your next favorite game. New Ratings and Reviews dialog: We updated the ratings and reviews form and made it easier to provide feedback on the products you use.

Earlier in the week, there were reports of some Windows 11 Insiders being unable to switch their WIP Channels. Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and posted this workaround to address the missing settings bug.