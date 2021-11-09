Microsoft Releases Latest Windows 11 Cumulative Update (KB5007215)

Microsoft has released Windows 11 cumulative update for this month, bringing a number of security fixes and general improvements to this brand new operating system. Windows 11 update KB5007215 (Build 22000.318) brings security fixes for several critical vulnerabilities, along with general fixes, including the following:

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Addresses an issue in which certain apps might have unexpected results when rendering some user interface elements or when drawing within the app. You might encounter this issue with apps that use GDI+ and set a zero (0) width pen object on displays with high dots per inch (DPI) or resolution, or if the app is using scaling.

You can install the latest Windows 11 cumulative update via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

With today's Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft has delivered fixes for 55 CVEs in Windows, Azure, Microsoft Edge, Exchange Server, Microsoft Office, Windows Hyper-V, Windows Defender, and Visual Studio. Two of these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited, including an Excel security bug.

Microsoft has also released Windows 11 servicing stack update 22000.280, which brings quality improvements to the servicing stack. Windows SSU is the component that installs Windows updates, and these routine updates "ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates," the company explains.

For more details of the November 2021 Windows 11 cumulative update, check out this support document.