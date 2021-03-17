Windows 10 has received an emergency update that Microsoft is delivering to fix printer issues that were caused by last week's Patch Tuesday cumulative updates. March 2021 Patch Tuesday update was creating Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) for some Windows 10 devices. The issue impacted multiple printer brands, pushing the company to release an emergency fix.

"Microsoft identified an issue that affects Windows 10 devices which applied the March 2021 security update released March 9, 2021, and a resolution has been expedited," the company writes in the support document. "This known issue affects printing operations for devices using certain Type 3 printer drivers, which might receive an error with a blue screen when attempting to print."

Addresses an issue that might cause a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers using some apps and might generate the error, APC_INDEX_MISMATCH.

Windows 10 KB5001567 (Builds 19041.868 and 19042.868) is available for Windows 10 versions 20H2 and 2004. This out-of-band fix is also available for older versions of the desktop operating system, including version 1909. Following Windows 10 updates are available to address the printing blue screen issue:

KB5001566 (Build 18363.1441) out-of-band for version 1909

KB5001568 (OS Build 17763.1821) for version 1809

KB5001565 (OS Build 17134.2088) for 1803

You can get this latest update through Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog.