Microsoft has taken several steps since the COVID-19 pandemic turned into a global health crisis to not only take care of its own employees but offer solutions and free services to enable work from home and online learning. The software maker has apparently also gone a step further by announcing drive-through coronavirus testing for its employees and their dependents.

Omar Shahine, Director of Program Management for OneDrive and SharePoint at the Windows maker, shared in a tweet.

Wow - I was just notified that Microsoft is now offering drive through COVID-19 testing for symptomatic employees and dependants! — Omar Shahine (@OmarShahine) April 9, 2020

He added that "it’s crazy that companies have to even think of doing this," but since Microsoft already has an onsite medical clinic where its employees receive primary care, adding COVID-19 testing only makes sense.

While another example of how access to testing has become a privilege, considering governments across the world are failing to offer this access, private companies have to fill the gap.

Microsoft was one of the first major companies that asked its employees to work from home. Among other efforts, the company promised to continue paying the regular pay to its 4,500 vendor hourly employees who work in its facilities during the period of reduced service needs, released a COVID-19 tracker, joined forces in the Puget Sound COVID-19 response fund, and is working alongside other tech companies to elevate authoritative content and combat fraud and misinformation about the virus. The company also continues to focus more on enabling online learning and virtual environments, and has taken a step back from its scheduled releases, including the release of Windows 10X and Surface Neo.

Via: MSPU