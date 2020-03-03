Twitter says it is advising its employees to work from home if possible "to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us."

Along with the regular travel, events and visitor restrictions instituted by almost every organization, Twitter is also encouraging its employees around the world to work from home. The company said it is "operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our Tweeps healthy." While the advisory to work from home isn't a requirement for everyone, Twitter employees in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea will have to follow this due to local government restrictions.

Foxconn to Resume Normal Operations by the End of March as Coronavirus Situation Stabilizes in China

The company added that it is working to make sure all internal meetings and important tasks are optimized for remote participation.

Our criteria will evolve over time as we get more information, and we will communicate to affected Tweeps as appropriate.

Twitter said that the company recognizes that working from home is not ideal for some jobs and is working on deep cleaning and sanitizing all the spaces.

For those employees who prefer or need to come into the offices, they will remain open for business. Our Real Estate & Workplace team is increasing deep cleaning and sanitizing in all spaces, as well as more visual reminders for personal hygiene best practices and pre-packaged, pre-composed, and pre-plated food options.

On February 29, Twitter had started notifying partners of it suspending all non-critical business travel and events due to coronavirus fears. The company had said that the policy will remain in effect "until the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control deem it appropriate to step back from pandemic precautionary measures or when a vaccine becomes available."

Out of an abundance of caution and care, both @Twitter and @Square are taking significant measures to help lower the probability of spread of #coronavirus #covid19, including strongly encouraging all of our employees globally to work from home if able. More here: — jack ??? (@jack) March 3, 2020

Concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus) have resulted in several event cancellations, including the Mobile World Congress, Microsoft Ignite events, Google I/O, Game Developers Conference, the Facebook’s F8 developer conference, and several others. It appears similar work-at-home notifications might now be issued by other tech companies, as well.

Via: The Verge