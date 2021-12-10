Cumulative Update Build 22518.1012 (KB5009380) Is Out for Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft's Windows development team has released a small update for Insiders in the Dev Channel, currently testing future Windows 11 updates. Today's Cumulative Update (KB5009380) will bring your PC up to Build 22518.1012. However, today's release doesn't bring any new fixes and is only being released to validate the servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

The Windows maker had released quite a feature-packed Preview Build earlier this week to Dev Channel Insiders. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22518 brought in a number of changes, fixes, and improvements.

Some of the highlights of Windows 11 Build 22518 include:

Updated entry point for Widgets on your Taskbar.

View the world on your desktop with Spotlight collection.

Voice Access: a new feature that enables everyone, including people with mobility disabilities, to control their PC and author text using their voice.

Underlying platform change that improves the overall performance and reliability of the input switcher for Insiders using multiple keyboard languages and layouts.

Updated context menu in File Explorer.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash related to having websites pinned to the Taskbar.

Several bugs in Search have been addressed.

Mitigated an issue that could lead to not being able to add network drives as a source in Media Player.

Several other issues in File Explorer were also fixed.

Fixed a crash that was leading to login issues in OOBE (if you were to reset your PC), as well as issues resetting your PIN from the lock screen in the last 2 flights.

Multiple Input bugs addressed.

Check out this piece for the complete release notes of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22518.