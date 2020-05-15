Micron, today announced new client solid-state drives (SSDs) that bring NVMe performance to client computing applications, freeing laptops, workstations, and other portables from legacy architectures that can rob devices of battery power, performance, and productivity. The Micron 2300 SSD combines the power and density needed to drive compute-heavy applications in a compact form factor with the reduced power consumption modern mobile users demand.

Micron Announces High-Performance 2300 NVMe SSDs Series - Built On 96-Layer 3D NAND Along With Plenty Of Security Features

. For the first time, Micron brings together NVMe performance and low-cost quad-level-cell (QLC) NAND in the Micron 2210 QLC SSD. It combines fast NVMe throughput and Micron’s leadership in QLC technology to offer flash capabilities at hard disk drive-like price points while reducing power consumption by 15 times when compared to hard drives.

Both SSDs introduced today are built on Micron’s innovative 96-layer 3D NAND technology to deliver power savings, right-sized capacity, and compact form factors that enable flexible designs. They also deliver enhanced client security features and capabilities for protecting data, with TCG Opal 2.0 and TCG Pyrite 2.0 support.

The Micron 2300 SSD is designed for applications that demand high performance and industry-leading capacities in the popular M.2 form factor. Features include the ability to:

Maximize for data-intensive workloads encompassing CAD, graphical design, and video editing for faster application load times and responsiveness.

Offer a wide range of capacity points, from 256GB up to 2TB.

Fit a broad set of desktop and mobile design needs with a small, dense, M.2 form factor (22x80).

Achieve up to 3,300 MB/s sequential reads and up to 2,700 MB/s sequential writes.

The Micron 2210 SSD bridges the gap between the low cost of hard disk drives and the performance, reliability, low power, and security of SSDs. It uses high-density, cost-efficient QLC architecture that Micron first brought to the data center. Features include the ability to:

Improve application load times and responsiveness with fast NVMe making it ideal for performance-sensitive applications where hard disk drives can’t keep up.

Offer a wide range of capacity points from 512GB up to 2TB in the M.2 (22x80) form factor.

Provide a cache with greater write endurance and performance with innovative, dynamic write acceleration that is optimized for QLC architecture.

Achieve up to 2,200 MB/s sequential reads and up to 1,800 MB/s sequential writes.

These NVMe SSDs are aimed to power the heavy worker by reducing the power consumption, making their system more efficient. Pricing and release date were not announced, but we can expect it to be sooner than later.