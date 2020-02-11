Metro Exodus’ Sam’s Story Expansion Out Now, Mutant-Packed Launch Trailer Released

Metro Exodus' second (and final) big story expansion arrives today. Sam’s Story puts you in the boots of the weathered US Marine, Sam, who’s looking for a way to get back to his home country. Based on the new Sam’s Story trailer, getting home won’t be easy – it looks like Sam’s Story could be Metro Exodus’ most intense challenge yet. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about the Sam’s Story expansion:

Metro Exodus Will Finally Be Returning to Steam Next Week

Sam’s Story follows former US Marine Sam, a Spartan Ranger who has worked under Colonel Miller since the nuclear war devastated Moscow, and followed Artyom in search of a world outside of the Metro. Sam had long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and perhaps even finding his father alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore. Sam, determined to find a way back to the USA, departed from the Aurora to make his way through Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. However, to complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected. In this expansive ‘sandbox survival’ level, players will experience another gripping story line featuring new characters, weapons and mutant variants, in a huge, non-linear environment that offers hours of gameplay.

Sam’s Story is part of the Metro Exodus’ $25 Expansion Pass, which also includes The Two Colonels expansion, which was released this past summer.

Metro Exodus is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. As of this Saturday (February 15) the game will also be available via Steam.