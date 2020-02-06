Metro Exodus has set a date for its return to Steam. Metro Exodus was the game that sparked the 2019 PC Storefront Wars, as it was one of the first games to make the jump to the Epic Game Store, after Steam pre-orders had already been opened. Valve would then throw gasoline on the fire by posting a message on the game's Steam page, condemning the jump to Epic as "unfair to customers." Valve has since apologized for their reaction to the Metro Exodus’ exclusivity deal, but the grumbling amongst certain gamers has continued.

Well, those who have been holding out on buying Metro Exodus due to Epic exclusivity will finally have a chance to try the game out next week, as it hits Steam on February 15.

Journey beyond in the critically acclaimed #MetroExodus - returning to the Steam Store on Saturday 15th February 2020. Release times as follows: 00:00 ET

5:00 GMT / UTC

6:00 CET

6:00 AEDT Those of you that have been waiting, thank you for your passion and patience. pic.twitter.com/gouNZkgFUL — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) February 6, 2020

The timing of Metro Exodus’ Steam release is good, as the game’s second expansion, Sam’s Story, will be released the same week. Here’s a bit more detail about that:

Sam’s Story is a new sandbox-survival expansion, in which players will forge Sam's path on his journey through Vladivostok on his mission to find his way home to the USA. Sam has long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and maybe finding his family alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore. Sam makes his way away from the Aurora in search of a way back to the USA, arriving at the remains of Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. To complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected.

Metro Exodus is available on PC (via both Epic and Steam as of February 15), Xbox One, and PS4. The Sam’s Story expansion launches on all platforms on February 11. Anyone planning to give the game a go now that it’s coming to Steam?