Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Out Next Week, NVIDIA RTX 3080 Outshines AMD RX 6800 XT
The first ray-tracing-GPU-required PC game is almost here as 4A Games has revealed Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will be arriving next week. For those who haven’t been keeping up, this is an all-new visually upgraded version of Metro Exodus that will be available for free to all current owners of the game, although again, you’re going to need a NVIDIA RTX or AMD RX 6700 and up card to play it. A version of the game will also be coming to next-gen consoles at a later date.
If you’d like to get an overview of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition before it drops next week, the tech heads at Digital Foundry have just put up an extensive video showing off some rather impressive visuals. The game will also serve as the best stress test yet of NVIDIA and AMD’s ray tracing tech, and according to the DF folks, the former comes out way ahead. Basically, the NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 performs about as well at 1440p and ultra ray tracing settings as the AMD’s RX 6800 XT does at normal settings. With both running at 1440p and ultra settings, the RTX 3080 outperforms the RX 6800 XT by as much as 50 percent. Check out the full Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Digital Foundry video below (jump to around the 37-minute mark for the RTX 3080/RX 6800 XT comparisons).
Getting excited for Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition? Here’s what you’ll need to run the game…
Minimum
- Resolution/Performance: 1080p/45fps
- Visual Quality Settings: Normal
- Ray Tracing Quality Settings: Normal
- OS: Windows 10 (20 H2)
- CPU Cores: 4 Cores + HT
- RAM:8 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060
- DirectX: 12
Recommended
- Resolution/Performance: 1080p/60fps
- Visual Quality Settings: High
- Ray Tracing Quality Settings: High
- OS: Windows 10 (20 H2)
- CPU Cores: 8 Cores
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU NVIDIA RXT 2070/RTX 3060/AMD RX 6700 XT
- DirectX: 12
High
- Resolution/Performance: 1440p/60fps
- Visual Quality Settings: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Quality Settings: High
- OS: Windows 10 (20 H2)
- CPU Cores: 8 Cores
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU NVIDIA RTX 3070/AMD RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: 12
Ultra
- Resolution/Performance: 4K/30fps
- Visual Quality Settings: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Quality Settings: High
- OS: Windows 10 (20 H2)
- CPU Cores: 8 Cores
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA 3080/AMD TX 6900 XT
- DirectX: 12
RTX Extreme
- Resolution/Performance: 4K/60fps
- Visual Quality Settings: Extreme
- Ray Tracing Quality Settings: Ultra
- OS: Windows 10 (20 H2)
- CPU Cores: 8 Cores
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3090
- DirectX: 12
Metro Exodus Enhanced Editions will be available via most major PC storefronts on May 6. The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions will arrive later this year.
