Metal Gear Solid V Update 1.21 and Definitive Update 1.10 Out Now

The base version of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain as well as the Definitive Edition have been updated to version 1.21 and 1.10 respectively.

While Konami released patch notes about the updates, there wasn't a lot of information offered about them. The updates affect Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, and Metal Gear Solid 5: Definitive Edition.

All that the notes happen to mention are "Modification of the Agreement Process," and that's about it. This comes by way of a 3.4GB update, which is a bit odd, but that's apparently all the info we're going to get at present. Obviously, given that the game is quite old by now (and Hideo Kojima is no longer a part of the team), there isn't much if any content to speak of being added to the fold.

We reviewed Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain back when it released in 2015. Here's what we thought about it:

"For those who've played Metal Gear games before, it will be hard not to be a little surprised by how much the game seems different at first. This is, after all, its open world debut and it takes a while to adjust; however, once that phase was over I've discovered that the gameplay was all still there, and it was actually enhanced by the open world formula.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain takes place nine years after the events of Ground Zeroes, with Big Boss waking from his coma. Once you've escaped the hospital, the real game begins with Revolver Ocelot dropping you in Afghanistan; only at that point the true breadth of the game is unveiled. Afghanistan, just like Africa (the second region unlocked at a later moment), is a huge place to explore freely and without restraints."

The updates should be available now, so you'll likely see them rolling out automatically.