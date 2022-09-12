Menu
Metal Gear Solid Series Cut Content Includes Voice Commands in MGS2 and More

Francesco De Meo
Sep 12, 2022
Metal Gear Solid

The Metal Gear Solid series is filled with all sorts of crazy ideas, but it seems like the craziest ideas Hideo Kojima and his team came up with ended up being cut.

A new video by DidYouKnowGaming? goes over the content that has been cut from multiple entries in the series, such as voice commands in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, an interactive torture scene in its sequel, and much more. Making the video even better is the narration, which has been provided by David Hayter, who voiced both Solid Snake and Big Boss in all entries in the series, except for MGSV: The Phantom Pain.

It has been a long time since we have seen a new entry in the Metal Gear Solid series. Following Hideo Kojima leaving Konami, the Japanese publisher only released one more entry in the series, Metal Gear Survive, before putting the series on hold again. Previous entries in the series like Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 were delisted from digital storefronts last year back due to licensing issues for the historical footage included in both titles, but both will be available for sale again soon, according to Konami:

Temporary removal of METAL GEAR SOLID 2 and METAL GEAR SOLID 3 from digital storefronts (PlayStation®3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, etc.)

We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again.

Thank you for your continued support of the METAL GEAR series.

