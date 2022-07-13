Menu
Metal Gear Solid 2, 3 Will Be Available For Sale Again Soon, Konami Confirms

Francesco De Meo
Jul 13, 2022
metal gear solid 2 ai upscaled 4k

The entries in the Metal Gear Solid series that have been delisted last year will become available for purchase again soon, according to Konami.

Earlier today, the Japanese publisher shared a new message on the series' official Twitter profile which not only celebrated its 35th anniversary but also confirmed that preparations are underway to resume sales of the delisted titles.

Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are the two titles that have been delisted from digital storefronts back in November 2021 due to licensing issues. Below, you will find Konami's official statement that provided all the details on the matter.

Temporary removal of METAL GEAR SOLID 2 and METAL GEAR SOLID 3 from digital storefronts (PlayStation®3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, etc.)

We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of MGS 2, MGS 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021.

We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again.

Thank you for your continued support of the METAL GEAR series.

The most recent release that got delisted is Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance, an enhanced version of the original game which made its return to PC via GOG in 2020. This enhanced version includes new game modes, secret characters, and much more. Catch the official description for the game below.

Solid Snake returns in Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance, the ultimate edition of Sons of Liberty, with all-new game modes, hidden characters, and storylines. Top-secret weapons technology is being mysteriously transported under cover of an oil tanker to an unknown location. Armed with an arsenal of new weapons, supplies and stealth maneuvers, it's up to Snake to infiltrate the transport and keep this deadly weapon of mass destruction from falling into the wrong hands!

