Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Pre-Orders Now Available

Mega Man’s various Legacy Collections have made the classic series far more accessible on modern hardware, such as the Mega Man X Legacy Collection. Earlier in the year, Mega Man Battle Network was revealed to get its own Legacy Collection, bringing the Game Boy Advance titles to current hardware.

A couple of months ago, online functionality was confirmed for the Collection, bringing battling and trading to places like PlayStation Network, for example. Earlier today, though, some more information was revealed for the upcoming collection, which we’ll break down now.

First off, a new trailer was released earlier today, which you can watch below.

Secondly, pre-orders are available for both parts of the compilation. You can buy them both together at a $59.99 price tag, and each part is available separately for $39.99 on April 14th. Pre-ordering the collection brings some unique features, including the following:

Customizable PET on the menu for each collection (Hub Style for Legacy Collection, and Dark MegaMan for Legacy Collection 2) Four new special arrangements of music from the series in the Gallery

In addition, a Note from the Developer: Volumes 1 and 2 cannot be pre-ordered separately.

Third of all, fifteen time-limited promotional Battle Chips from exclusive events in Japan will be available to find and trade in-game. Additionally, Capcom will stream the first two seasons of the Mega Man NT Warrior anime series on Twitch and upload them to YouTube in Early 2023. As a final, smaller detail, both Collections’ online features will also include passwords for Private Battles, allowing you to fight your friends in casual matches outside the Ranked ladder.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection 1 and 2 is released. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection 1 and 2 will both be released on April 14th, 2023, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.