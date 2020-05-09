Meeter Is a Free Mac App That Lets You Join Zoom, Teams & Hangout Meetings

Meeter is a free Mac app that lets users easily join Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet scheduled meetings right from the macOS menu bar.

In this day and age when all work and communication revolve around online conference calling services, Meeter aims to make it easy to join scheduled calls by fetching information from the macOS Calendar app. The app also supports a quick call list and speed dial so you can easily dial up contacts that are not in your contacts list, using any of the services that you have.

For the best results with Meeter, is is important to add your calendar service such as Google Calendar or Microsoft Exchange, to your macOS Calendar app, as the app relies on it to fetch call schedule and information. The app also connects to your macOS contacts app to allow you to quickly call them from the app.

The app currently supports the following conference calling services:

Zoom

Google Meet/Hangouts (or whatever it is called now, when you are reading this)

Cisco WebEx

Microsoft Teams

Jitsi

Amazon Chime

GoToMeeting

Ring Central

The developer has shared that more services are being added over time. More features like support for call URLs, and third party calendar apps like Fantastical are also being planned.

I have been using the app for a few days now for work, and cannot recommend it enough. The app is completely free and does have any ads. It does not require users to sign-up or share any information. However, the developer plans to convert it into a paid app in a few weeks. We recommend grabbing the app from the Mac App Store while its free. Even if you don’t get the free version, the app is worth the money for all the functionality that it offers.

Download Meeter from Mac App Store