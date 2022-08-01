Meet The GOD! MSI’s MEG X670E GODLIKE Juggernaut Motherboard PCB Unveiled – 27 Phase VRM, Gen 5 PCIe & M.2 Slots, Unrivaled OC For AMD Ryzen 7000

Last year, we brought you an exclusive look at MSI's MEG Z690 GODLIKE PCB and today, we have a new GODLIKE motherboard to talk about, one designed to push AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs to their limits, meet the MEG X670E GODLIKE!

MSI's Truly GOD-LIKE MEG X670E GODLIKE Motherboard PCB Pictured & Detailed, Insane Design & Packed With Tons of I/O Capabilities For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

I personally love enthusiast motherboards, they cost insane but also showcase the full potential of what each CPU platform has to offer. Every motherboard manufacturer has one crazy design that's designed for top-tier enthusiasts. For MSI, it's their flagship GODLIKE motherboards. As such, today we will be looking at the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE, the premier flagship design for AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPUs.

Starting with the details, first, we have to talk about the size of this monster of a motherboard. The MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE will measure 305mm x 288mm. That's slightly smaller than the MEG Z690 GODLIKE but it will definitely be one of the biggest and baddest motherboards out there, one that every other manufacturer will be keeping a close eye on as they try to tackle it with their own X670E flagships.

In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 24+2+1 phases with 105A MOSFETs. Power to the CPU is provided through dual 8-pin connectors, a 24-pin ATX connector for the motherboard, one 6-pin power connector (at the bottom) for the PCIe lanes, and one 6-pin PD power connector (next to the 24-pin ATX connector) to deliver PD 60W charging for the front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps Type C connector. You can also note the dual X670E PCH's taking up a good amount of room on the motherboard.

There are four DDR5 memory slots on the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard that will support up to 128 GB capacities and while we don't know the speeds for them yet, the native JEDEC speeds for Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" CPUs are set at DDR5-5600 so we can expect over 6/7 Gbps transfer rates with EXPO support. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.

There are also placements for several OC-specific features on the board such as Power On/Off and reset switches at the bottom. Storage options include 8 SATA III ports while expansion slots include a three PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 (x16/x8/x4 electrical) that run at either x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4 modes.

A picture of MSI's MEG X670E ACE motherboard with screwless M.2 Shield Frozr functionality.

There are at least four M.2 slots on the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard which include a single PCIe Gen 5 x4 running off the Raphael CPU lanes, and three Gen 4 x4 slots running off the Promontory PCH.

There are also two USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel headers (Type-C with 60W power deliver & 20Gb/s) on the motherboard too. MSI's top-tier X670E motherboards will come with a brand new M.2 SSD installation design as a part of its "M.2 Shield Frozr" technology and there will also be magnetic locks next to the M.2 ports. The magnetic locks will provide a connection to the RGB LEDs that are featured on the Shield Frozr heatsinks for M.2_2, M.2_3, and M.2_4 ports. There are also tons of fans (+ pump), RGB, and external headers on the motherboard.

One thing is for sure, while this is just a PCB, we can already tell how powerful this board will be. We only saw a glimpse of the final design by MSI recently so we can't wait for them to showcase the full MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard in the coming months as we get close to the launch of AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.