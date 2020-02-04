MediEvil 2 Remake is in Development, Composer’s Tweets Suggest – Rumor

The remake of the original MediEvil, released last year on PlayStation 4, may not have been among the most popular PlayStation 4 exclusives of 2019, but it seems like the game has been deemed successful enough, as a MediEvil 2 Remake seems to be in development.

As spotted by PlayStation Lifestyle, the SaveMediEvil Twitter profile, which is campaigning for a MediEvil 2 Remake, recently tweeted a simple 2. The tweet received a surprising reply from Andrew Barnabas, the composer of the first three MediEvil games soundtrack and of last year's remake.

Actually..... — Andrew Barnabas (@AndrewBarnabas) February 2, 2020

Andrew Barnabas also responded to a fan confirming that the assumption that a MediEvil 2 Remake wouldn't be coming due to the low sales of last year's game are incorrect.

I’m sorry you are incorrect — Andrew Barnabas (@AndrewBarnabas) February 3, 2020

While these tweets are definitely cryptic, it definitely seems like something is brewing regarding a MediEvil 2 Remake. Given how the PlayStation 5 is right around the corner, the game may even be in development for Sony's next-gen console.

The MediEvil Remake has been released last year on PlayStation 4. The remake is a faithful recreation of the original game featuring excellent visuals that do justice to the series unique charm.

MediEvil is still very much the PlayStation classic that many gamers will remember from the early days. What Other Ocean Emeryville and Sony have done is give this skeleton champion one more lease on life with an adventure that’s tuned to look and play its very best. Dan Fortesque may not be one of the most notable of the PlayStation mascots, but his adventures remain timeless and can still be enjoyed by a whole new generation with this 4K remake.

MediEvil 2 Remake has not been announced yet. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.