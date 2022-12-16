Matter is Finally Available on All Google Nest and Android Products

Matter was launched back in November for those who have not been keeping up with the trends in the tech industry. Not a device but a smart home standard that lets devices interoperate with each other even when they are from different companies. Now, Google has taken a step and released Matter to all Google Nest and Android products so you can easily use your smart home devices.

Google has finally released Matter for all of its products, including Android phones and Nest devices

The main goal of Matter is to rid users of all the issues they face when connecting a myriad of smart home devices on the market. Having a single standard makes it easy for companies to implement and ensure that their devices are playing nicely with each other. YOu simply no longer have to stick to a single brand of smart home devices with this standard--A practice I wish other companies follow with different devices and services.

Google has stated that Matter is now enabled on Android devices, Google Nest, and Google Home. Google has also mentioned that the new update will add Fast Pair, allowing you to pair your Matter devices much faster. In addition to that, connecting your Matter-supported devices will be super easy thanks to Wi-FI or Threat.

Last but not least, Google wants to make Matter more accessible. Starting next year, the company will ensure that the standard is available on more Google Nest devices. In addition, it also plans on adding iOS support so the multi-admin support can improve.

The announcement and eventual release of Matter is a step in the right direction. With smart home devices slowly becoming increasingly popular and not just a niche market, companies need to have a standard that lets their devices interoperate. The idea of Matter is that you are no longer bound to a single company's products and offering only because they refuse to work with the others. We are excited to see what more Google brings next year. We know that Samsung will also be rolling out some promising support for Matter.

If you want to read more, you can check everything here.