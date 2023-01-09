Matter Easy Pair Now Rolling Out to all Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Matter went official in November 2022, and today, we are happy to announce that Samsung is now rolling out Matter Easy Pair, making it super-easy to set up your smart home devices easily. The new update is rolling out for all Galaxy phones and tablets.

It is worth noting that this should not surprise anyone because almost all Galaxy phones and tablets already support Nearby Device Scanning. With the new update, this support also extends to all Matter-enabled devices, which is good.

Samsung wants you to have a super-easy pairing experience with Matter Easy Pair now rolling out to all Galaxy devices

With the new update, the Mattery Easy Pair UI uses the same UI as Nearby Device Scanning but lets Samsung Galaxy owners set up new smart home devices that are fully compatible with Matter. However, it is essential to note that you will need version 11.1.08.07 of the Nearby Device Scanning to make things work.

This is definitely a good news for those who already own a Galaxy smartphone or tablet and are looking to get their hands on Matter smart home devices. The said devices are going to be coming in the market in the coming months and there are a lot of brands that will be releasing their own version of the device in some form or another. Google has also rolled out the support for Matter, so if you are wondering you should be investing in a Matter-powered smart home device, now is the time to go ahead and do just that.

Will you be getting your hands on a new Matter-powered smart device? Let us know your thoughts below.