Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Experience Available for Pre-Load; Expected to be Detailed During The Game Awards
The Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Experience has just became available for pre-load and it weighs in big.
Last week, the Matrix Awakens experience already made its way to Reddit, and as now posted by “PlayStation Game Size” on Twitter, this Unreal Engine 5 Experience can be preloaded right now. The experience appears to be some sort of affiliation between Epic Games’ upcoming new Unreal Engine version and the upcoming Matrix Resurrections movie.
"Looks like we're getting an Unreal Engine Matrix movie tie-in based on information published on the PSN backend", Reddit user "the_andshrew" posted some days ago on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit. "No details, only that it exists for PS5."
According to “PlayStation Game Size”, the Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Experience clocks in at more than 25GB, and more information is said to be revealed during this week’s The Game Awards event.
Although the experience is already up for pre-load on Sony's next-gen console, this Matrix tie-in remains a mystery. We'll update you as soon as more information comes in on it. For now, stay tuned.
What are your thoughts about this Unreal Engine 5 Experience? Will it be a VR experience or something else entirely? Hit the comments.
The Matrix Resurrections, the sequel to 2003's The Matrix Revolutions, will debut on December 18th. Down below you'll find the movie's official trailer:
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
