Matrix Awakens vs Matrix Movies and Reality Show How Truly Next-Gen Unreal Engine 5 Is

A new comparison video has been released, comparing the visuals from the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Experience to the Matrix movies and real-life locations.
Last week, Epic Games and Matrix director Lana Wachowski launched the Matrix Awakens experience for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, showing next-level photorealism. The Unreal Engine 5 showcase opens with several scenes from the original Matrix movie. These scenes, however, how been entirely recreated in photorealistic detail in Epic Games’ upcoming new Unreal Engine version. It’s truly a stunning showcase, and YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” has taken the effort the compare the Matrix Awakens PS5/XSX Experience to the Matrix films and reality. Granted, this comparison does really show how truly next-gen Unreal Engine 5 is and what developers might be able to achieve in the years to come.
Check out the comparison down below and judge for yourself:
The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Experience is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The application can be downloaded through the official PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.
This boundary-pushing technical demo is an original concept set within the world of Warner Bros' The Matrix. Written and cinematically directed by Lana Wachowski, it features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity and—in a reality-flipping twist—also playing themselves.
The project reunited many of the crew that worked on the seminal The Matrix trilogy, including James McTeigue, Kym Barrett, John Gaeta, Kim Libreri, Jerome Platteaux, George Borshukov, and Michael F Gay, in collaboration with teams across both Epic Games and partners, such as SideFX, Evil Eye Pictures, The Coalition, WetaFX (formerly Weta Digital), and many others.
Wachowski, Libreri, and Gaeta have been friends since the days of the trilogy. “When I told them I was making another Matrix film, they suggested I come and play in the Epic sandbox,” says Wachowski. “And Holy Sh*t, what a sandbox it is!
“I imagine the first company to build an actual Matrix—a fully immersive, persistent world—will be a game company and Epic is certainly paving the way there. It’s mind-boggling how far games have come in twenty years.
"Keanu, Carrie, and I had a blast making this demo. The Epic sandbox is pretty special because they love experimenting and dreaming big. Whatever the future of cinematic storytelling, Epic will play no small part in its evolution.”
