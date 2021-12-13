Matrix Awakens vs Matrix Movies and Reality Show How Truly Next-Gen Unreal Engine 5 Is

A new comparison video has been released, comparing the visuals from the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Experience to the Matrix movies and real-life locations.

Last week, Epic Games and Matrix director Lana Wachowski launched the Matrix Awakens experience for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, showing next-level photorealism. The Unreal Engine 5 showcase opens with several scenes from the original Matrix movie. These scenes, however, how been entirely recreated in photorealistic detail in Epic Games’ upcoming new Unreal Engine version. It’s truly a stunning showcase, and YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” has taken the effort the compare the Matrix Awakens PS5/XSX Experience to the Matrix films and reality. Granted, this comparison does really show how truly next-gen Unreal Engine 5 is and what developers might be able to achieve in the years to come.

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Demo Delivers Next-Level Photorealism Now on PS5/XSX

Check out the comparison down below and judge for yourself:

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Experience is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The application can be downloaded through the official PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.