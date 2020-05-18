Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
Mathematics is a huge part of engineering and you can’t get on without it. Even if you don’t enjoy doing it, there is no way to avoid. So you need the best course material and the best instructors to make the experience worth your while. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle. The offer will expire really soon, so you should avail it as soon as possible.
Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle Features
The bundle is extensive and contains 9 courses. Each course has something unique to offer. All the courses have been created by experts with years of experience and industry knowledge. They know exactly what to expect and what students find most difficult, so you will be in safe hands. Here are highlights of what the Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle has in store for you:
- INTUITION MATTERS! Applied Calculus for Engineers: Part 1
Gain a Better Understanding of Calculus & Apply It in Real Life
- INTUITION MATTERS! Applied Calculus for Engineers: Part 2
Calculus + Engineering: Vectors, Parametric Equations, Partial Derivatives & More
- INTUITION MATTERS! Applied Calculus for Engineers: Part 3
Confidently Solve Integrals & Differential Equations
- INTUITION MATTERS! Applied Calculus for Engineers: Part 4
Put Calculus to Good Use: Controllers & PID
- Complete Linear Algebra for Data Science & Machine Learning
Everything in Linear Algebra Simplified in the Best Possible Way
- Complete Electricity for Electronics, Electrical Engineering
Start Understanding & Solving Basic Electric Circuits Easily and Confidently!
- Complete Statistics for Data Science & Business Analytics
Master the Fundamentals of Statistics & Its Business Applications Using Real-World Examples
- Algebra 2: The Complete Course
The Fundamentals of Algebra II: Geometry, Equations, Inequalities, Functions, Graphs & More!
- Matrices: Learn the Foundations for Linear Algebra
Use Matrices to Solve Simultaneous Linear Equations
Happy Shopping!
Original Price Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle: $1195
Wccftech Discount Price Mathematics for Engineers Prep Bundle: $28.99
