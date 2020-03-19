Master CompTIA Training Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
If you are looking for a career in IT or trying to increase your skillset, then we have something just for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Master CompTIA Training Bundle. This offer will help you become a certified professional in no time at all. With 200+ hours of video trainings, you will be in a great position to clear the certifications and to earn big bucks. The offer will expire soon, so avail it as soon as you can and don’t miss an opportunity to excel.
Master CompTIA Training Bundle features
The Master CompTIA Training Bundle is extensive and contains many courses that have been designed by experts with years of industry training. Here are highlights of what the bundle has in store for you:
CompTIA PenTest+
- Access 217 lectures & 26 hours of content
- This highly hands-on course gives participants experience in network & system penetration testing
CompTIA Security+
- Access 81 lectures & 29 hours of content
- The CompTIA Security+ covers many vendor neutral topics including different types of threats & attacks, networking technologies and tools, secure design and architecture, identity and access management, risk assessment and management, and finishes up with Cryptography and Public Key Infrastructure.
CompTIA CySA+
- Access 67 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7
- CySA+ is focused on the knowledge and skills required to configure and use threat-detection tools, perform data analysis and interpreting the results
CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+)
- Access 89 lectures & 28 hours of content
- Advanced-level training in risk management, enterprise security operations and architecture, research and collaboration, and integration of enterprise security
CompTIA Network+ N10-007
- Access 162 lectures & 26 hours of content
- Learn concepts that cover troubleshooting, network management, installation and configuration of networks
CompTIA A+ (220-1001)
- Access 57 lectures & 21 hours of content
- Learn about mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing, and network troubleshooting
CompTIA A+ (220-1002)
- Access 57 lectures & 7 hours of content
- Learn about Operating Systems, Security, Software Troubleshooting and Operational Procedures
CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals
- Access 51 lectures & 13 hours of content
- Assesses the candidate’s knowledge in the areas of troubleshooting theory and preventative maintenance
CompTIA CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-001
- Access 53 lectures & 10 hours of content
- Validates the knowledge and best practices required of IT practitioners working in cloud computing environments, who must understand and deliver cloud infrastructure
CompTIA Cloud Essentials
- Access 44 lectures & 7 hours of content
- Geared towards IT professionals currently in or looking for positions as IT consultants, IT technical services, IT relationship managers, IT architects, consultants and business process owners analysts
CompTIA LX0-101 & LX0-102: CompTIA Linux+
- Access 100 lectures & 16.5 hours of content 24/7
- Perform maintenance tasks with the command line, install and configure a workstation, and be able to configure a basic network
CompTIA MB0-001: Mobility+
- Access 48 lectures & 8.5 hours of content
- Covers mobile device management, troubleshooting, security, & network infrastructure
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: web & mobile streaming
- Certification of completion NOT included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Internet access required
