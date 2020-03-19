Master CompTIA Training Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

If you are looking for a career in IT or trying to increase your skillset, then we have something just for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Master CompTIA Training Bundle. This offer will help you become a certified professional in no time at all. With 200+ hours of video trainings, you will be in a great position to clear the certifications and to earn big bucks. The offer will expire soon, so avail it as soon as you can and don’t miss an opportunity to excel.

Master CompTIA Training Bundle features

The Master CompTIA Training Bundle is extensive and contains many courses that have been designed by experts with years of industry training. Here are highlights of what the bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA PenTest+

Access 217 lectures & 26 hours of content

This highly hands-on course gives participants experience in network & system penetration testing

CompTIA Security+

Access 81 lectures & 29 hours of content

The CompTIA Security+ covers many vendor neutral topics including different types of threats & attacks, networking technologies and tools, secure design and architecture, identity and access management, risk assessment and management, and finishes up with Cryptography and Public Key Infrastructure.

CompTIA CySA+

Access 67 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7

CySA+ is focused on the knowledge and skills required to configure and use threat-detection tools, perform data analysis and interpreting the results

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+)

Access 89 lectures & 28 hours of content

Advanced-level training in risk management, enterprise security operations and architecture, research and collaboration, and integration of enterprise security

CompTIA Network+ N10-007

Access 162 lectures & 26 hours of content

Learn concepts that cover troubleshooting, network management, installation and configuration of networks

CompTIA A+ (220-1001)

Access 57 lectures & 21 hours of content

Learn about mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing, and network troubleshooting

CompTIA A+ (220-1002)

Access 57 lectures & 7 hours of content

Learn about Operating Systems, Security, Software Troubleshooting and Operational Procedures

CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals

Access 51 lectures & 13 hours of content

Assesses the candidate’s knowledge in the areas of troubleshooting theory and preventative maintenance

CompTIA CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-001

Access 53 lectures & 10 hours of content

Validates the knowledge and best practices required of IT practitioners working in cloud computing environments, who must understand and deliver cloud infrastructure

CompTIA Cloud Essentials

Access 44 lectures & 7 hours of content

Geared towards IT professionals currently in or looking for positions as IT consultants, IT technical services, IT relationship managers, IT architects, consultants and business process owners analysts

CompTIA LX0-101 & LX0-102: CompTIA Linux+

Access 100 lectures & 16.5 hours of content 24/7

Perform maintenance tasks with the command line, install and configure a workstation, and be able to configure a basic network

CompTIA MB0-001: Mobility+

Access 48 lectures & 8.5 hours of content

Covers mobile device management, troubleshooting, security, & network infrastructure

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion NOT included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

Internet access required

Original Price Master CompTIA Training Bundle: $1188

Wccftech Discount Price Master CompTIA Training Bundle: $49.99

40% off with code SPRINGSAVE40 (expires 3/24)