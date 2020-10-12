Master CompTIA Training Bundle Is Up For A Massive Price Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

IT certifications are very essential to your career growth. If you have the opportunity to get these certifications, never let it pass. Not only will you be able to improve your skill set but you will also be able to stand out from your peers in the job market. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Master CompTIA Training Bundle. The discount offer will expire in just 7 days, so avail it as soon as you can and become a CompTIA professional right away.

Master CompTIA Training Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and contains 12 courses. Each course will help you get one step closer to your goal. With over 200 hours of instruction, you will be able to learn everything you need to become a professional. Here are highlights of what the Master CompTIA Training Bundle has in store for you:

Included Courses

CompTIA PenTest+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA CySA+

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+)

CompTIA Network+ N10-007

CompTIA A+ (220-1001)

CompTIA A+ (220-1002)

CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals

CompTIA CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-001

CompTIA Cloud Essentials

CompTIA LX0-101 & LX0-102: CompTIA Linux+

CompTIA MB0-001: Mobility+

Instructor

The courses have been designed by ITU Online. They are a leading provider of online IT courses and they have made a name for themselves in the industry. Each course is very high quality and has been created by experts with years of industry experience. ITU has won many awards and has successfully taught students from all over the world. It is safe to say that you will not be wasting money by investing in courses designed by this company. Not only are the courses of great quality but they are great from a price point of view as well. So, if you are student looking for a great deal on quality education and course material, then you have come to the right place. Happy Shopping!

Original Price Master CompTIA Training Bundle: $1,188

Wccftech Discount Price Master CompTIA Training Bundle: $49.99