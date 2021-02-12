Major new Stardew Valley update 1.5 has been released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The 1.5 patch was already made available for PC players back in December of last year, and developer ‘ConcernedApe’ has now also released the game’s largest update yet across consoles.

Major Stardew Valley Update 1.5 in the Works; Will Offer New Free Content Aplenty

“This update adds some significant “late-game” content to Stardew Valley”, the game’s creator wrote back in December. “It’s by far the biggest solid chunk of new content that’s been added to the game since launch.”

The Stardew Valley 1.5 Update for Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation are out, and should be available on all platforms within the next couple of hours. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2021

Among other changes, the 1.5 update adds the new Ginger Island to the game alongside numerous new farm features, including a new beach farm layout. Also introduced via this update is a local Split-Screen multiplayer mode. We’ve included some of the changes included with the update down below. You’ll find the full list of changes right here.

Stardew Valley Patch 1.5 Nintendo Switch/PS4/XO Release Notes New world area 1.5 adds an entire new region of the world, Ginger Island (part of the Fern Islands): Added new locations, dialogue, events, minigames, puzzles, and a quest line involving multiple NPCs.

Added Leo, a new NPC with his own backstory, plot line, events, etc.

Added new secondary NPCs: Birdie, Gourmand Frog, and Professor Snail.

Added a volcano dungeon which changes each time you visit it similar to the mines.

Added Qi challenges which unlock rare or unique items.

Added an unlockable island farm and farmhouse area, where you can plant crops in any season but can’t construct buildings.

Added an unlockable resort you can open to let villagers visit the islands, including new beach attire and schedules.

Added hidden pages of a lost sailor’s journal to uncover his story and learn about the islands.

Added Golden Walnuts hidden throughout the islands, which can be used to unlock new areas and content.

Added Golden Coconuts, which Clint can crack open to find rare island items.

Added gem birds which spawn in a random island area when it rains, and drop gems when approached.

Added secrets and puzzles to discover around the island.

Added new enemies: Dwarvish Sentry; False Magma Cap; Hot Head; Lava Lurk; Magma Sprite; Magma Sparker; Magma Duggy; Spiker; Stick Bug; Tiger Slime.

Added new cosmetic critters: crabs, caldera monkeys, overhead parrots, marsupial, and tropical butterflies.

Added new Island Obelisk building. New farm features Added a new beach farm layout.

Added ostrich as a farm animal.

The immovable dressers found in Farmhands’ cabins have been removed.

Added home renovations, which let you further expand and adjust the farmhouse after it’s fully upgraded.

Beds are now normal furniture you can pick up, move around, and replace. You can even have a house with no bed, but your spouse might have something to say about that.

Once unlocked, the greenhouse can now be moved at Robin’s shop.

The default shipping bin can now be moved or demolished at Robin’s shop.

Added Advanced Game Options, which can be used to customize a new game: Set seed value used in randomization; Choose default vs randomized community center bundles; Choose default vs randomized mine chests; Can make Red Cabbage Seeds guaranteed to sell at least once at the travelling cart in year one, so it’s always possible to finish the community center in the first year. Can access the profit margins and cabin related options that were previously inaccessible when creating a single player farm. Can toggle monsters spawning

You can now apply cosmetic paints to the farmhouse and buildings.

Ducks can now swim in water, and certain coop animals will now follow adults around.

Slimes now drink from slime hutch troughs in random order.

Stardew Valley is available globally now across PC, consoles, and mobile devices.