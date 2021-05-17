Apple has confirmed that none of the AirPods will be able to play lossless audio from Apple Music. Literally, none of them.

AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Do Not Support Lossless Audio Streaming from Apple Music

It is always interesting how Apple phrases things in its press releases. Everyone believed that AirPods will be able to stream lossless audio over Bluetooth from Apple Music, even though that is technically impossible due to the high bandwidth required and is something which Bluetooth cannot handle.

But, what about the AirPods Max? Those are chunky headphones with dual H1 chips and even a Lightning port for a wired connection. Wouldn't that be able to handle all the high bandwidth audio? Absolutely not.

AirPods Max also won’t support lossless over the lightning cable, the company tells me. No Sonos support for lossless streaming just yet either. — Micah Singleton (@MicahSingleton) May 17, 2021

Here comes the interesting part: Apple has no headphone in the lineup, nor anything in the Beats lineup that can stream lossless audio. Let me say that again: do not end up buying the AirPods Max in hopes for a better, lossless audio experience from Apple Music. The AirPods Pro and AirPods Max both offer the same streaming quality with the exception of few tweaks over at the Max end when it comes to clarity and bass. But high bandwidth lossless audio is a huge no in the AirPods lineup.

However, you do get Dolby Atmos / Spatial Audio across the board on AirPods. If you think that is your cup of tea, then none of what is written above should matter to you. Just pretend lossless audio does not even exist.

