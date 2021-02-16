Select Mass Effect Legendary Edition Boss Fights Will Be More Fun and Fair

Among the many reworked elements that will be found in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be boss fights and difficult enemy encounters. All the changes are meant to make these fights more fun and fair.

Speaking with Game Informer, character director Kevin Meek talked about the Benezia boss fight in the original Mass Effect. How the fight is structured in the original game made it extremely frustrating.

BioWare Working with the Modding Community for Mass Effect Legendary Edition Compatibility

I think that was a very obvious example in Mass Effect 1 where they didn't quite know whether or not they wanted to make a cover shooter where the keyword was 'cover.' So in the Benezia fight, if you remember all of the pathways that circle around it, there was no cover. No cover at all. And there was no place to add cover because the pathways were too skinny. And then you get to the corner and there would be cover, but they were all movable with biotics, so you couldn't really ever go anywhere and hunker down to create a sense of plan or strategy about how you wanted to complete that battle.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition character director also elaborated on how the fight will no longer be as frustrating as it was in the original game, thanks to the introduction of better cover and the improvement of the area's layout.

With this, you can always guarantee that there is some amount of cover that you can go and hide behind and that was actually real. It's the same exact layout, but everything is now double-wide with a few added cover points.

This same tweaking approach will be prevalent in all of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. According to game director Mac Walters, the team took a good look at instances where players struggled more frequently, and then made the adjustments needed to make these fights more fun and fair at the same time without breaking the game's balance.

What were the instances where people almost continuously struggled? In this case, we added more autosave. So that, you know, if at least you die, you know you can come back to it a little more quickly. But then we also just did things where a lot of Benezia's powers can't ragdoll you as much with the way that we spawned some of those enemies, but still challenging in its own right.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14th on PC and consoles.