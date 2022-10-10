Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast VR Mod for Meta Quest 2 Now Available in Early Access

A new VR mod for Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast has been released in early access by Team Beef, a modding team that already handled the following ports for the Meta Quest:

Lambda1VR (Half Life Xash Port)

QuakeQuest (Quake 1 Port)

Quake2Quest (Quake 2 Port)

Quake3Quest (Quake 3 Arena port with working online Multiplayer and Mod Launcher and bHaptics support)

RTCWQuest (Return to Castle Wolfenstein Port with bHaptics support)

QuestZDoom (LZDoom Engine port with Launcher for automated mod downloads and bHaptics support)

Doom3Quest (Doom 3 Port with bHaptics support)

To get access to the Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast VR mod, you will need to subscribe to the Mid-Tier of Team Beef's Patreon, which is €6 (plus VAT if applicable) and provides the following perks:

All of Basic Tier + Get Access to Dev Builds

Role in Team Beef Discord

Access to Special Patreon Discord Channels (including priority support)

Vote on Next Features / Games Suggest Viable Game Options (which will appear in future votes)

Access to VR Meetups

Ability to Message Team Beef directly

The team is also working on the VR port of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, the last franchise entry released in 2003 by Raven Software. Jedi Academy is still considered to be the pinnacle of the Jedi Knight series, offering excellent lightsaber combat (coupled with detailed dismemberment) that few games have since managed to replicate.

By the way, both Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy were released on the Nintendo Switch a few years ago with gyro aiming support, in case you wanted to play them on the go. They can be played on PlayStation 4, too.