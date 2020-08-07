Marvel’s Avengers “PlayStation Advantage” Trailer Shows Off Challenges and Cool Skins

As we’ve learned over the past few days, while Marvel’s Avengers isn’t PlayStation-exclusive, those who play the game on Sony hardware will get a number of advantages. Those include the ability to play as Spider-Man, exclusive community challenges, and 30-day early access to a variety of “legendary outfits.” You can check out a new “PlayStation Advantage” trailer below, which provides a look at some new gameplay and a few of those legendary outfits.

I have to say, I like some of skins better than the Avengers’ standard looks – the blonde Black Widow and fully decked-out Thor costumes are particularly cool. Here’s a bit more detail about the advantages PlayStation fans can expect when playing Avengers…

We’re huge Marvel fans, but we’re also PlayStation fans. We are honored to be working with them to provide additional advantages to PlayStation players. PlayStation players will have exclusive access to certain Community Challenges, where the PlayStation Nation will work together to accomplish a goal in order to gain rewards specific to them. When it comes to cosmetics, PlayStation players will have 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each Super Hero as they are released – this is also for the six launch heroes. In addition, we also have rewards for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription. For each Super Hero added to the game post-launch, Hawkeye included, all PS Plus members will receive a free bundle that contains a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits to celebrate the addition of another Avenger to the roster. At launch, we’ll have a free bundle for Ms. Marvel available for PS Plus members to embiggen our love for Kamala!

Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics touched on the topic of PlayStation exclusives, as well as a number of other subjects, in a recent interview with Wccftech, which I encourage you to check out.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. The game’s beta kicks off today for PS4 owners, with PC and Xbox One players having to wait until next week.