Martha is Dead Gets an Early-2022 Release Date, PS5 DualSense Features Detailed

Get ready for a dose of creepiness in early 2022, as after a delay or two, the Italian-developed Martha is Dead has locked down a February release date. You can check out a new teaser trailer for the atmospheric psychological horror game, below.

Martha is Dead Hands-on Preview – Martha is Dead Interesting

Okay, as a horror nut, consider me intrigued. Martha is Dead is coming to most available platforms, but it will be making special use of the DualSense controller on the PS5. Here’s the rundown on how Sony’s new controller is being used…

The immersive features of the DualSense controller provided potent new ways to pull players into this psychological experience. For example, in moments of increased tension and fear, players feel the heightened heartbeat of the protagonist. Players can also feel the difference of the character’s footfalls across different terrain. Our aim was to help players feel Giulia’s movement and emotions as she explores and searches for clues. The resistance of the adaptive triggers lets us draw players further into the dark world. For example, taking pictures with the protagonist’s vintage 1940s camera feels more tactical thanks to the triggers. This is key, as photography plays a core role in unraveling the prevailing mystery.

Need to know more? You can check out Wccftech’s hands-on preview of Martha is Dead and the game’s official description, below.

Martha Is Dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller, set in 1944 Italy, that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war. As conflict intensifies between German and Allied forces, the desecrated body of a woman is found drowned… Martha! Martha is dead, and her twin sister Giulia, the young daughter of a German soldier, must alone deal with the acute trauma of loss and the fallout from her murder. The hunt for the truth is shrouded by mysterious folklore and the extreme horror of war that draws ever closer. From the creator of The Town of Light - The second game from LKA, the award-winning developer of “The Town of Light” and specialists in reality-based narrative games focused on tough subjects.

- The second game from LKA, the award-winning developer of “The Town of Light” and specialists in reality-based narrative games focused on tough subjects. Deep and dark multi-layered narrative - Martha Is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide.

- Martha Is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide. Explore a detailed recreation of the Italian countryside - Freely explore the breathtakingly realised Tuscany countryside on foot, by boat, or bike. Grounded in reality, Martha Is Dead’s setting and historical context are inspired by real facts and places that have been faithfully reconstructed in true LKA fashion.

- Freely explore the breathtakingly realised Tuscany countryside on foot, by boat, or bike. Grounded in reality, Martha Is Dead’s setting and historical context are inspired by real facts and places that have been faithfully reconstructed in true LKA fashion. Play with dolls - Play with marionette sequences in the puppet theatre to remember repressed memories.

- Play with marionette sequences in the puppet theatre to remember repressed memories. Mixing folklore with superstition - Unlock symbols and use tarot cards to unveil new aspects of the game and to summon the spirit of The Lady.

- Unlock symbols and use tarot cards to unveil new aspects of the game and to summon the spirit of The Lady. A backdrop of War - Collect newspapers, telegrams and listen to the radio to keep updated on what is occurring in the world during the war.

- Collect newspapers, telegrams and listen to the radio to keep updated on what is occurring in the world during the war. Virtual photographic greatness - Take pictures for the sheer pleasure of doing so, and also to progress through the story and discover more about the world. A simulator will guide you through 1940s photography, where you’ll be able to develop your photos through a fully working in-game darkroom!

- Take pictures for the sheer pleasure of doing so, and also to progress through the story and discover more about the world. A simulator will guide you through 1940s photography, where you’ll be able to develop your photos through a fully working in-game darkroom! Authentic Italian music of the era - Immerse yourself in a deeply evocative and atmospheric soundtrack containing underwater music specialists Between Music and their Aquasonic project; The Town of Light composer Aseptic Void and his moody yet spinetingling tones; and held together in true vintage style featuring reimagined versions of classic tracks including Schubert's Ave Maria, O Bella Ciao, with original tracks written and sung by Francesca Messina, AKA 90s disco star, Femina Ridens.

Martha is Dead haunts PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 24, 2022.