Man Uses His Employment Position to Sell 1,800 iPhones; Gets Arrested for His Crimes

A man employed at Tradebe Environmental Services was arrested after he used his position of employment to order a boatload of iPhones with the intent of selling a majority of them on the side.

Former Employee Ordered 2,000 iPhone 7 Units, With the Intent to Sell 1,800 of Them as a Side Gig

Brian Pearsall, age 45, was charged on Sunday with first-degree larceny for using his position to purchase over a thousand iPhone units fraudulently. Back in August 2019, Pearsall was the IT infrastructure administrator for Tradebe Environmental Services. He was reported by Tradebe representatives for stealing many iPhones from the company to sell them for his personal gains.

At the time, Pearsall was authorized to order new or replacement units from Verizon Wireless’ online portal, with the bill being charged to Tradebe. Obviously. Verizon’s representative later contacted Tradebe on August 6, 2019, after an audit revealed that over 2,000 iPhone 7 units were purchased in the previous 12 months for 99 cents a piece, but only 200 of them were activated on the Tradebe account.

The police report stated that around 500-600 iPhones were distributed to the company’s employees. Later, a Tradebe employee contacted Pearsall, questioning the number of iPhones ordered. Pearsall later revealed to the police that he ordered the additional iPhones to sell them on the side. After the incident, the IT infrastructure administrator was terminated from his position on August 12, 2019.

A large number of packages would reportedly arrive for Pearsall before his termination at the Tradebe office. To avoid being caught, Pearsall would pick them up after work hours or during the weekend. Aside from the iPhones, other devices were also ordered and billed to Tradebe, resulting in a loss of $22,764.

Pearsall was released on a $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in a Meriden Superior Court on August 20. If you order a thousand iPhones in a single billing session, you will obviously risk discovery, which Pearsall found out the hard way.

News Source: My Record Journal