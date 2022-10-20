Major Battlefield 2042 Update 2.2 Deployed; Includes Reworked Version of Orbital, New Vault Weapons Alongside Various Changes and Improvements

EA DICE has rolled out Battlefield 2042 update 2.2 across all platforms, including a reworked version of the Orbital map.

The orbital rocket station map in Kourou has been reworked with this major new update with terrain improvements, and an improved gameplay flow alongside more cover and assets. In addition, this new patch includes three new vault weapons, including the ACW-R, AKS-74u, and MP412 REX. The update also contains numerous changes and improvements, and after installing this update, those owning the Premium Battle Pass are able to keep their servers visible in the Server Browser via the new Persistent Servers Feature even when not playing.

Down below we’ve included the official notes for the reworked Orbital map. As the full release notes for this update are quite extensive, we suggest reading them in full on EA’s official Battlefield 2042 blog.

Battlefield 2042 Update 2.2 Orbital Changes

Orbital - Map Improvements

Orbital is now more action packed with an improved atmosphere. In Conquest, we’ve changed two of the previous flags (Checkpoint and Radar) into HQ’s. They are placed in such a way that there are multiple viable flags in proximity which will lead to a better combat flow, and reduced traversal time.

We have added a new flag on top of the ridge between the Launch Site, and the Cryogenic Plant. This also helps counter the removal of the two Checkpoint and Radar flags and further helps maintain a smooth gameplay flow by reducing traversal distance. The new flag also connects to the vehicle transport tunnel underneath it, which adds new options for infantry caught in the crossfire of enemy vehicles inside the tunnel.

To implement these new improvements and visual updates we relied on three main areas: a military, war-torn and natural feel across the map. For the military aspect we reinforced industrial areas with buildings that needed defending, which you can now find throughout the map. You'll also find that the war has progressed on Orbital through a previous attempted attack by a convoy of tanks which unsuccessfully tried assaulting the Rocket. There are traces of the assault leading all the way to the crawlerway, and you’ll find a number of destroyed tanks and craters throughout the level with signs of destruction in areas where they have passed through.

Radar Station

The Radar Station has a reinforced military presence through updated visual and new vehicle assets along with signs of destruction by a previous tank convoy assault. It’s now a more linear Breakthrough Sector as well, with both radio domes having one flag each

Crawlerway

The Crawlerway has received a big overhaul, with areas both reinforced by the aforementioned military presence and large craters and destruction covering the previously empty space. There are military areas both around the flags and between them, with additional cover added in the tunnel under the Crawlerway. This is the most war-torn area, showing clear signs of a war that has progressed.

Launch Pad

The Launch Pad has been reinforced as an operational base, ensuring there are more options to play around in any game mode. The natural surroundings between the Crawlerway and the Launch Pad have also received an overhaul with more natural cover such as rocks and vegetation.

Entry Checkpoint (New flag)

On Conquest you’ll find a new flag on top of the ridge. It’s a high action site as it connects the Launch Site with the Cryogenic Plant, while being opposite for both teams leading out of the HQ. Connections inside the tunnel underneath have also been added, with more cover and options for infantry to make their way out of the tunnel and towards the flag.

Cryogenic Plant

The Cryogenic plant has received an improved military theme. It feels reinforced, and part of the combat that has taken hold of the map. There is also new added cover and better combat spaces for infantry, while maintaining options for vehicles throughout the space.

Battlefield 2042 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.