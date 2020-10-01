Macs Need a T2 Security Chip in macOS Big Sur to Play 4K HDR Netflix

Apple introduced macOS Big Sur at its WWDC event this year. While the company has publicly released all other platforms, macOS Big Sur is yet to be made available to everyone. The update will bring major changes to how users see and use their Macs. For one, the company is bringing major design changes that resemble that of its mobile operating system. In terms of under the hood changes, macOS Big Sur introduces HDR video support for Netflix.

Streaming 4K HDR Content on Netflix Requires a T2 Security Chip in Your Mac Running macOS Big Sur

As mentioned earlier, macOS Big Sur will bring HDR video support to the Mac which will allow Netflix users to watch content in 4K HDR for the first time. However, all macOS Big Sur compatible Macs will not be getting the support as it was recently discovered. Only the models with a T2 Security chip will be able to stream Netflix in 4K HDR.

The change was spotted by Apple Terminal in a support Document on Netflix's Help Center. The support documents list hardware requirements for your Mac in order to view 4K HDR content in Safari on macOS Big Sur. As per the webpage, Ultra HD content can only be viewed on "select 2018 or later Mac computer with an Apple T2 Security Chip." Additional requirements include the monitor must feature a 60Hz 4K panel with an HDCP 2.22 connection.

At this point, we're not sure why Macs require a T2 Security chip to stream 4K HDR video on Netflix. Probably, it is Netflix's requirement to stream high-definition content on new Macs for better performance. If you're wondering which models incorporate the T2 security chip to stream Netflix content in 4K HDR, check out the list below. You can also check the compatible Macs from Apple's support page.

2020 iMac

Late 2017 iMac Pro

2019 Mac Pro

Late 2018 Mac Mini

2018 MacBook Air or Newer

2018 MacBook Pro or Newer

We will let you guys know when macOS Big Sur is available publicly. At this point in time, the build has reached beta 9 and potentially, it will be released sometime later this month. While the requirement is present, it does not make any solid sense as to why a T2 Security chip is required. Windows never featured a T2 chip and yet it is able to stream in 4K HDR. the only requirement for Windows machines is a 7th generation Intel CPU or a dedicated graphics card. Henceforth, we presume that the requirement exists because Netflix wants the latest Macs to stream 4K HDR content on macOS Big Sur in order to boast stellar quality.

We will share more details on the story, so be sure to stick around. Also, share your views with us regarding the T2 Security chip requirement in the comments.