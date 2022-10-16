macOS Ventura to be Released Later This Month With Support For M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Models

Apple will see fit to release macOS Ventura in the last week of this month, according to a new report. Apple showcased the latest version of its Mac operating system at its WWDC event in June. However, the platform has not been released to the general public as of yet. The latest suggests that the first version of macOS Ventura will add support for Apple's upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models, which are expected to be released in the "near future."

Apple to Release macOS 13 Ventura Later This Month With Support For Upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Models

Apple released the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models last year with new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the company is expected to upgrade the processor of the machines, but there will be minimal changes in other departments. He also states that macOS Ventura will be available to users alongside iPadOS 16 later this month with support for upcoming MacBook Pro models.

While macOS 13 Ventura will be released in the latest week of October, Gurman coins that the new MacBook Pro models will be released sometime in the "near future." He also cited that Apple normally releases Macs in November, such as the original 16-inch MacBook Pro and M1 Macs.

Apple has traditionally ushered in its late fall iPad and Mac updates with splashy events, but this year's rollout will be more subdued. Apple will launch the products on its website without the kind of gathering we saw in September with the iPhone 14's debut. My belief is that Apple has eschewed another event because of the fairly ordinary nature of the announcements. It's a slew of updates that amount to spec bumps or seen-before designs. Another factor: Apple is probably saving its marketing energy for the Reality Pro headset debut next year.

As mentioned earlier, Apple will also announce iPadOS 16 in a "matter of days". iPadOS 16 is a significant update, considering the number of additions it brings to the table. While there are numerous changes in the platform, the highlight of the update will be the Stage Manager multitasking interface for several iPads. It was initially reported by Apple that Stage Manager will be exclusively available on iPad models with an M1 chip. However, the compatibility list was expanded later on.

