Download: macOS 11.5.2 Big Sur Released with Bug Fixes

Apple has just released macOS 11.5.2 Big Sur update for all Macs with bug fixes, nothing else.

This update is available to download over the air, and this is the entire changelog that comes attached with the new software:

macOS 11.5.2 includes bug fixes for your Mac.

In order to download the latest macOS 11.5.2 update right now, simply launch System Preferences, click on Software Update and away you go. Make sure you have your work saved before going ahead as you will be required to restart your Mac in order to complete the installation.

Given that this is a bug fix release, therefore it is a great idea anyway to download and install it.