M1 iPad Pro Pre-orders Expected to Be Delayed Due to mini-LED Shortages

Once more, the M1 iPad Pro is reported to get delayed, which will undoubtedly anger customers who have already placed pre-orders for Apple’s larger 12.9-inch flagship tablet. Again, the reason for the delay is mini-LED supplies, which is no surprise, as consistent reports have highlighted this issue before.

M1 iPad Pro Could Also Be Delayed Due to the Ongoing Chip Shortage

DigiTimes reports that industry sources have claimed the reason for the delay of M1 iPad Pro pre-orders being its Liquid Retina XDR display.

“Delivery for the first wave of pre-orders for miniLED-backlit iPad Pro devices are likely to delay due to the issues with supplies for miniLED chips and backlight boards, according to industry sources.”

The report is published behind a paywall, so we may get to know the extended details shortly. Aside from mini-LED supply issues, another reason why take M1 iPad Pro pre-orders might be delayed is the ongoing chip shortage. Though Apple and TSMC are working to alleviate the problem as the Taiwanese manufacturer aims to deliver A15 Bionic chips in due time for the iPhone 13 release, there is expected to be a lot of uncertainty.

Back in April, Bloomberg mentioned that while the M1 iPad Pro release will happen on time, orders could be delayed due to mini-LED supply issues. There is no telling when these issues will be resolved, but if you absolutely need to upgrade to the M1 iPad Pro, we recommend opting for the 11-inch version. Unlike the 12.9-inch variant, the smaller tablet does not feature a mini-LED, meaning that customers will receive the slate on time, but at the expense of not being able to experience what mini-LED is all about.

To recap, unlike traditional LCD screens, the Liquid Retina XDR panel joins 10,000 mini-LEDs into 2,500 dimming zones, giving the iPad Pro higher brightness levels and an improved contrast ratio. The 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro also offers deeper blacks than regular LCD screens, and the improved color gamut will mean it will be a worthy addition for a creative professional.

If you visit the Apple online store and place an order for the mini-LED M1 iPad Pro, delivery time ranges between 4-6 weeks. That waiting time could increase depending on demand, so we will recommend customers to wait it out for now.

News Source: DigiTimes