New Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.3.0 adds Multiplayer DLC Pack 1; Offers New Screampark Minigames, Ghosts, Outfits and More
Luigi’s Mansion 3 update 1.3.0 has been released which adds support for Multiplayer DLC Pack 1.
Alongside support for the game’s first DLC pack, the brand-new update packs new features and story fixes alongside fixes for several issues that improve the overall gameplay experience.
Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer DLC Pack Part 1 offers three new minigames for multiplayer ScreamPark mode, three new costumes for Luigi, six new themed ghosts and three new floor themes in co-op ScareScraper mode.
Something’s lurking in the halls of the ScareScraper, it’s…Groovigi!? A disco-themed outfit for ScareScraper is joined by the Mummigi and The Green Knight costumes in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack 1, which is the first of two packs in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC. Each of these frighteningly fabulous costumes also comes with a matching Floor Theme and themed ghosts. When you aren’t scaling the ScareScraper in style, go head-to-head in the new Tricky Ghost Brawl, Dodge Brawl, and River Bank minigames for ScreamPark!
Check out the release notes for this update down below:
Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.3.0 Release Notes
Added Features
- Games in the ScreamPark can now be played with just one player (this is a practice mode without any opponents).
- The following content was added to ScareScraper.
- Added a 20-floor mode.
- Five new types of rare ghosts will now appear.
- Ghosts will now appear in Defeat the Crows! and Collect the Gold! missions.
- Added a link to How to Play in the menu.
- Added Albums, where players can listen to the game’s BGM.
- To access Albums, go from Story ? Gallery ? Special Content.
Added Multiplayer Pack Features
- Added three new games to ScreamPark.
- The following content was added to ScareScraper.
- Added three costumes.
- Added three new floor themes and six kinds of themed ghosts that will appear when Luigi wears one of the new costumes.
- Players who do not have the Multiplayer Pack can see these as well.
Story
- Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving near the door when capturing a Boo in the hallway of the Hotel Shops.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving behind a bench in Studio 3 of Paranormal Productions.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing after touching the shark fin on the beach of The Spectral Catch.
ScareScraper
- Added/adjusted the attack pattern of Boolossus.
- Fixed an issue in Find the Toads! missions that prevented the Toads from moving and/or being able to enter the portals.
General
- Fixed several issues to improve gameplay experience.
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.