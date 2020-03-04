New Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.3.0 adds Multiplayer DLC Pack 1; Offers New Screampark Minigames, Ghosts, Outfits and More

Luigi’s Mansion 3 update 1.3.0 has been released which adds support for Multiplayer DLC Pack 1.

Alongside support for the game’s first DLC pack, the brand-new update packs new features and story fixes alongside fixes for several issues that improve the overall gameplay experience.

Former God of War and Mass Effect Designer Joins Microsoft-owned Wasteland 3 Studio inXile Entertainment

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer DLC Pack Part 1 offers three new minigames for multiplayer ScreamPark mode, three new costumes for Luigi, six new themed ghosts and three new floor themes in co-op ScareScraper mode.

Something’s lurking in the halls of the ScareScraper, it’s…Groovigi!? A disco-themed outfit for ScareScraper is joined by the Mummigi and The Green Knight costumes in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack 1, which is the first of two packs in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC. Each of these frighteningly fabulous costumes also comes with a matching Floor Theme and themed ghosts. When you aren’t scaling the ScareScraper in style, go head-to-head in the new Tricky Ghost Brawl, Dodge Brawl, and River Bank minigames for ScreamPark!

Check out the release notes for this update down below:

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.3.0 Release Notes Added Features Games in the ScreamPark can now be played with just one player (this is a practice mode without any opponents).

The following content was added to ScareScraper. Added a 20-floor mode. Five new types of rare ghosts will now appear. Ghosts will now appear in Defeat the Crows! and Collect the Gold! missions. Added a link to How to Play in the menu.

Added Albums, where players can listen to the game’s BGM. To access Albums, go from Story ? Gallery ? Special Content.

Added Multiplayer Pack Features Added three new games to ScreamPark.

The following content was added to ScareScraper.

Added three costumes.

Added three new floor themes and six kinds of themed ghosts that will appear when Luigi wears one of the new costumes. Players who do not have the Multiplayer Pack can see these as well.

Story Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving near the door when capturing a Boo in the hallway of the Hotel Shops.

Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving behind a bench in Studio 3 of Paranormal Productions.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing after touching the shark fin on the beach of The Spectral Catch. ScareScraper Added/adjusted the attack pattern of Boolossus.

Fixed an issue in Find the Toads! missions that prevented the Toads from moving and/or being able to enter the portals. General Fixed several issues to improve gameplay experience.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.