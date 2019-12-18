Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.2.0 Adds DLC Button & Fixes Various Issues; First Multiplayer DLC Pack Arriving on April 30

Nintendo has rolled out Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.2.0 for the Nintendo Switch which adds a DLC button to the title menu ahead of the game’s freshly announced upcoming multiplayer DLC packs.

Alongside the new DLC button, the Luigi’s Mansion 3 update fixes various story and general issues that should improve the gameplay experience. For instance, Nintendo writes that the issue that prevented the game from progressing when going down to B2 in the elevator, has been fixed. In addition, Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.2.0 addresses and issue that prevented Luigi from leaving the building in Studio 3 on the Paranormal Productions floor.

You’ll find the official release notes at the bottom of this post.

As we mentioned, Luigi’s adventures will continue next year with the arrival of multiplayer DLC packs, adding six new ScareScraper costumes with matching floors and ghosts, and 6 new ScreamPark minigames. The first multiplayer DLC pack will arrive on April 30 and part 2 of the multiplayer pack will be released on July 31, 2020. This second pack will feature additional content and features for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes. The multiplayer DLC can be pre-ordered through here right now. As announced by Nintendo, those who pre-order the DLC will receive a special Polterpup flashlight







Luigi’s Mansion 3 Update 1.2.0 Release Notes Added Features Downloadable Content button was added to the title menu. Story Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing when going down to B2 in the elevator.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing during the battle with King MacFrights.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to show the out-of-bounds area during the battle with Dr. Potter.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing by not allowing the player to insert the elevator button while playing through the Paranormal Productions floor.

Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from leaving the building in Studio 3 on the Paranormal Productions floor.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing by sending Luigi flying out of bounds during the battle in the Exhibit Hall on the Unnatural History Museum Floor.

Fixed an issue that made the enemies stop moving during the battle with Serpci. General Fixed several issues to improve gameplay experience.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.