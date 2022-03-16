Lost Judgment – The Kaito Files New Trailer Showcases Bruiser Style
A new Lost Judgment - The Kaito Files trailer has been shared online, showing more of the first DLC expansion coming to the game later this month.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the Bruiser Style, the more aggressive of Kaito's two fighting stances.
Introducing Bruiser Style! 💪
The more aggressive of Kaito's two fighting stances, the Bruiser Style gives you access to brutal punch attacks and rapid evasion techniques, including a gut punch counter attack! Gameplay shown features Japanese voice selected, but players have the option to choose between both English and Japanese voices.
Lost Judgment - The Kaito Files is the first story expansion for the latest game developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. In the expansion, players will take control of Masaharu Kaito as he takes on a new case following the events of the main game that ties up loose ends of his past. Kaito will play differently from Yagami, coming with his own Primal Focus detective technique and two new fighting styles, Bruiser and Tank.
Lost Judgment - The Kaito Files launches on March 28th worldwide. The game is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.
With its excellent detective story, extremely likable characters, and welcome improvements to combat and investigation mechanics, Lost Judgment won't disappoint any fan of the original, of the Yakuza series, or anyone looking for a very mature story. The game doesn't try to shake up the original formula, which may definitely put some players off, but this is hardly a problem when quality is as high as it is in the latest game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.